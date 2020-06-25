2020 New York marathon canceled over pandemic: organizer

New York's famed marathon planned for November 1, 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday

Calling the cancellation "incredibly disappointing," Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organization, said "it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective."