UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 New York Marathon Canceled Over Pandemic: Organizer

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:22 AM

2020 New York marathon canceled over pandemic: organizer

New York's famed marathon planned for November 1, 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :New York's famed marathon planned for November 1, 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

Calling the cancellation "incredibly disappointing," Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organization, said "it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective."

Related Topics

Road Marathon York New York November 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

55 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.