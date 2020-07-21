2020 T20 World Cup postponed - ICC

The T20 World Cup due to take place in Australia from October 18 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council announced Monday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The T20 World Cup due to take place in Australia from October 18 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International cricket Council announced Monday.

Officials said they now hoped to stage the tournament from October to November 2021.