2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be Postponed Likely to 2021 - IOC Member Pound

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said in an interview with USA TODAY that a decision had been made to postpone the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound said.

"The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know," he added.

The head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, said on Sunday that the organization would expedite consideration of possible scenarios and make a final decision on the Olympics within four weeks. A number of national Olympic committees called on the IOC to postpone the Games for a year.