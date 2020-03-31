2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponement Demonstrates Global Solidarity, Unity - Russian Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Sport called the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics a demonstration of solidarity, unity and confidence in the future of the international sports movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Sport called the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics a demonstration of solidarity, unity and confidence in the future of the international sports movement.

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee announced the new dates for holding the Summer Olympics and Paralympics that were postponed in the light of COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games form August 24 to September 5, 2021.

"The Russian Ministry of Sports respects and appreciates the decision of the International Olympic Committee and the government of Japan to approve the dates for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. This decision is a demonstration of solidarity, unity and confidence in the future of the international sports movement, which is extremely important during this difficult time of the fight against coronavirus worldwide," the statement said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were previously indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.