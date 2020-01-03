The 2020 Xi'an Qujiang Half Marathon will be held on March 22, organizers revealed on Friday

The event will feature a half marathon and a 5km race. "Runners are allowed to register through the official website or Qujiang event's Wechat public platform from January 10," read an official announcement.

"We will choose 12,000 half marathon competitors via a lottery system." The 2019 edition in May attracted 10,000 runners, and the organizers moved this year's event to March in order to avoid the hot weather in early summer in the capital city of Shaanxi province.

Organizers told Xinhua they expect a large amount of registrations for this year's race owing to the popularity of the television series "The Longest Day In Chang'an", which is set in Xi'an.