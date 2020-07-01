2021 Africa Cup of Nations postponed by a year due to virus: CAF

Next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football announced Tuesday in a video conference

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football announced Tuesday in a video conference.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said African football's governing body took the decision as "health was the main priority".

Other regional football competitions slated to be played this summer have also been delayed such as the European Championship and Copa America.