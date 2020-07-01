UrduPoint.com
2021 Africa Cup Of Nations Postponed By A Year Due To Virus: CAF

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:49 AM

2021 Africa Cup of Nations postponed by a year due to virus: CAF

Next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football announced Tuesday in a video conference

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said African football's governing body took the decision as "health was the main priority".

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said African football's governing body took the decision as "health was the main priority".

Other regional football competitions slated to be played this summer have also been delayed such as the European Championship and Copa America.

