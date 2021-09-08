2021 Asian Youth Games postponed until December 2022 due to COVID-19

The 2021 Asian Youth Games will be postponed until December 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) said in an announcement on Wednesday

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The 2021 Asian Youth Games will be postponed until December 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games was originally scheduled to be held in Shantou, south China's Guangdong province from November 20-28, 2021.

The new schedule will be December 20-28, 2022, according to the COC statement.

"The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the COC and the local organizing committee had an in-depth discussion and made the decision together, in order to protect the interests of every national/regional Olympic committee and ensure the safety and health of all athletes," the statement said.

Shantou won the right to host the 3rd Asian Youth Games in 2019. The Asian Youth Games are among the top five multisport events in Asia.