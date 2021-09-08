UrduPoint.com

2021 Asian Youth Games Postponed Until December 2022 Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:17 PM

2021 Asian Youth Games postponed until December 2022 due to COVID-19

The 2021 Asian Youth Games will be postponed until December 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) said in an announcement on Wednesday

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The 2021 Asian Youth Games will be postponed until December 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games was originally scheduled to be held in Shantou, south China's Guangdong province from November 20-28, 2021.

The new schedule will be December 20-28, 2022, according to the COC statement.

"The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the COC and the local organizing committee had an in-depth discussion and made the decision together, in order to protect the interests of every national/regional Olympic committee and ensure the safety and health of all athletes," the statement said.

Shantou won the right to host the 3rd Asian Youth Games in 2019. The Asian Youth Games are among the top five multisport events in Asia.

Related Topics

China Shantou November December 2019 Olympics All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture ..

Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture &amp; Heritage’ project on ..

6 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides provision of free treatment for hi ..

KP Govt decides provision of free treatment for high cost diseases

3 minutes ago
 KP govt working on improving literacy rate, achiev ..

KP govt working on improving literacy rate, achieving SDGs: Kamran Bangash

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for its fifth edit ..

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for its fifth edition on 29th October

21 minutes ago
 Paris Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Isl ..

Paris Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Islamic State' - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Sports legend Iker Casillas chooses Dubai to open ..

Sports legend Iker Casillas chooses Dubai to open debut goalkeeper training cent ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.