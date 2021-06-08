2021 CBA draft planned for July 18

He 2021 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) draft is planned to be held on July 18, the league's governing body announced on Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The 2021 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) draft is planned to be held on July 18, the league's governing body announced on Monday.

The minimum age for draft applicants is 18, and they cannot have played in the CBA before. If they have registered for the Chinese University Basketball Association (CUBA), the minimum age will be increased to 21.

The application submission period of the draft is between June 10 and 30. Qualified applicants for the draft will be announced on the league's official website between June 30 and July 2.

The Fujian Sturgeons was awarded the number 1 draft pick at a ceremony in April, while the Nanjing Monkey Kings and the Shanxi Loongs took away the second and third picks respectively.

According to CBA regulations, the guaranteed minimum salary for the top selected player is 500,000 RMB (78,250 US Dollars).