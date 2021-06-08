UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2021 CBA Draft Planned For July 18

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

2021 CBA draft planned for July 18

He 2021 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) draft is planned to be held on July 18, the league's governing body announced on Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The 2021 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) draft is planned to be held on July 18, the league's governing body announced on Monday.

The minimum age for draft applicants is 18, and they cannot have played in the CBA before. If they have registered for the Chinese University Basketball Association (CUBA), the minimum age will be increased to 21.

The application submission period of the draft is between June 10 and 30. Qualified applicants for the draft will be announced on the league's official website between June 30 and July 2.

The Fujian Sturgeons was awarded the number 1 draft pick at a ceremony in April, while the Nanjing Monkey Kings and the Shanxi Loongs took away the second and third picks respectively.

According to CBA regulations, the guaranteed minimum salary for the top selected player is 500,000 RMB (78,250 US Dollars).

Related Topics

China Nanjing Cuba April June July Top

Recent Stories

Opposition narrative on inflation, collapse of eco ..

1 minute ago

Greenpeace to Patrol UK Marine Protected Areas to ..

6 minutes ago

Search operation continues for missing passengers ..

6 minutes ago

Russian governor fined for barbecue during wildfir ..

6 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases surpass 273,000

9 minutes ago

Kashmiri-American Community seeks Biden admin's ro ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.