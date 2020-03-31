UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2021 Mediterranean Games Postponed Over Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:29 PM

2021 Mediterranean Games postponed over coronavirus

The 2021 Mediterranean Games have been postponed a year until 2022 as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Algeria's sports minister Sid Ali Khaldi said Tuesday

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The 2021 Mediterranean Games have been postponed a year until 2022 as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Algeria's sports minister Sid Ali Khaldi said Tuesday.

The Games were scheduled for Algeria's second city, Oran, from June 25-July 5 next year and the postponement comes after organisers postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until 2021.

"The government of Algeria and International Committee of the Mediterranean (CIJM) Games have taken a joint decision to put off the Games by one year," the minister was quoted as saying by Algeria's official news agency APS.

The multi-sport event held every four years brings together athletes from 26 nations from the Mediterranean region.

The decision follows last week's announcement that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held in 2021 in a move that triggered a rescheduling of other major sports events.

"The postponement of the Oran Mediterranean Games is essentially out of common concern to rearrange the timing with regard to the Olympic Calendar..." as well as other concerns, the minister added.

Algeria has seen 584 COVID-19 cases to date including 35 deaths.

Related Topics

Sports Oran Tokyo Algeria June 2020 Olympics Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

2 hours ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.