2021 Shaanxi Dali Marathon set for April

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The 2021 Shaanxi Dali Marathon will be held on April 10 in Dali county in China's Northwest Shaanxi province, organizers said on Wednesday.

Dali will host the beach volleyball event at the upcoming 14th National Games. At the 2019 edition, over 18,000 runners from 15 countries and regions took part in the marathon competition.

The 2021 event will feature a marathon, a half marathon, and a 6km race. According to the organizing committee's media release, 10,000 participants will take part.

Besides enjoying the views of Dali's scenic spots, the runners can taste the local cuisine and fruits during and after their races.

Shaanxi will host China's 14th National Games between September 15 and 27, 2021. To mark the major occasion, Shaanxi is hosting 100 marathon or half marathon events from September 2020 to May 2021, among which is the Dali Marathon.