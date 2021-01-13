2021 Yangling Marathon set for April

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:59 PM

The 2021 Yangling Marathon will be held on April 8 in Shaanxi province, organizers said on Wednesday

Yangling is an agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi province. The Yangling Marathon was first run in 2015, with over 20,000 runners from China and overseas taking part in the 2019 edition.

Yangling is an agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi province. The Yangling Marathon was first run in 2015, with over 20,000 runners from China and overseas taking part in the 2019 edition.

The 2021 event will feature a marathon, a half marathon and a 5km race. Organizing committee chief Hou Zhenfeng said 18,000 participants would take part.

Shaanxi will host China's 14th National Games between September 15 and 27, 2021. To mark the upcoming occasion, Shaanxi is hosting 100 marathon or half marathon events from September 2020 to May 2021, among which is the Yangling Marathon.

More Stories From Sports

