UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Postponed To June

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers postponed to June

A series of Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been postponed until June due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A series of Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been postponed until June due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.

The AFC said that it had made a joint decision with football's global governing body FIFA to postpone a series of qualifiers for both the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which had been scheduled to take place on March 25 and 30.

The decision was made after "taking into consideration the existing travel and quarantine restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent and following a process of close consultation with Asia's member associations," said Asian football's governing body.

The matches scheduled for March are instead set to be played in June on a centralized basis as part of a rescheduling of the competition.

With restrictive travel and quarantine regulations currently in place, Asian teams have not played any FIFA World Cup qualifiers since November 2019

Related Topics

Football World FIFA March June November Asia

Recent Stories

Commission seeks police recommendations to ensure ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

UoP to by pulled out from financial crunch at all ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, first Tha ..

6 minutes ago

Hundreds Evacuated From Russia's Bolshoi Theater O ..

6 minutes ago

25 health workers receive COVID-19 vaccines in New ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.