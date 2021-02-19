2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers postponed to June

A series of Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been postponed until June due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A series of Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been postponed until June due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.

The AFC said that it had made a joint decision with football's global governing body FIFA to postpone a series of qualifiers for both the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which had been scheduled to take place on March 25 and 30.

The decision was made after "taking into consideration the existing travel and quarantine restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent and following a process of close consultation with Asia's member associations," said Asian football's governing body.

The matches scheduled for March are instead set to be played in June on a centralized basis as part of a rescheduling of the competition.

With restrictive travel and quarantine regulations currently in place, Asian teams have not played any FIFA World Cup qualifiers since November 2019