2022 Qatar World Cup Organizers Make Staff Redundant

Tue 07th July 2020

2022 Qatar World Cup organizers make staff redundant

Influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Qatar World Cup organizing committee has recently undertaken an internal exercise to assess the current workforce and engaged in budget management and an operational efficiency exercise as part of this transition

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Qatar World Cup organizing committee has recently undertaken an internal exercise to assess the current workforce and engaged in budget management and an operational efficiency exercise as part of this transition. As a result, they have decided to make a number of positions redundant. The World Cup organizers said in a statement recently.

The statement also said all due salary and end of service benefits would be paid to those leaving, in line with Qatari labor laws. However, the number of people losing their jobs was not stated.

Qatar Airways, a FIFA sponsor, and Doha-based beIN Sports, which owns broadcast rights to World Cup matches, have also cut jobs recently in response to COVID-19 halting travel and shutting sports events.

Qatar has opened three of the eight stadiums that will be used in the tournament across November and December 2022, which means fewer staff overseeing building infrastructure are required.

With 85% of infrastructure completed, the World Cup organizers said, the workforce needs transition as new skills are required for the next phase of Qatar's tournament delivery.

