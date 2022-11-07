UrduPoint.com

2022 World Cup: Country Profile - Belgium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Paris, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Factfile on Belgium who are in World Cup Group F: Best World Cup performance: Third place (2018) Other major honours: None (Euro 1980 runners-up) FIFA ranking: 2 Main clubs: Anderlecht, Club Brugge How they qualified: Winners of European qualifying Group E Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP) - The 49-year-old has enjoyed six strong years in charge but is yet to deliver an elusive first major tournament title. Belgium's 'Golden Generation' reached the World Cup semi-finals for only the second time in Russia but came up short against France. This year could be the final chance for Martinez's current squad to emerge on top, with several important players already in their 30s. Martinez has an excellent 72.4 win percentage as Belgium boss but has still only lifted one major trophy in his management career -- the 2013 FA Cup while with Wigan Athletic.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne - The Manchester City midfielder finished third in the recent Ballon d'Or voting and will be Belgium's go-to man when in need of inspiration. Injury-prone captain Eden Hazard has only made 11 starts for Real Madrid since the start of last season and striker Romelu Lukaku has struggled for full fitness since returning to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.

De Bruyne scored a career-best 19 goals for English champions City last term and has already notched 12 assists this campaign following the signing of Erling Haaland.

Group fixtures November 23: Belgium v Canada November 27: Belgium v Morocco December 1: Croatia v Belgium Possible squad Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER) Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Dedryck Boyata (Club Brugge), Jason Denayer (Shabab Al Ahli/UAE), Wout Faes (Leicester City/ENG), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City/ENG), Arthur Theate (Rennes/FRA)Midfielders: Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/ENG), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan/ITA), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG), Leander Dendoncker (Leicester City/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Alexis Saelamaekers (AC Milan/ITA)Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray/TUR), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/ITA), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce/TUR), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Jeremy Doku (Rennes/FRA).

