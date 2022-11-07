UrduPoint.com

2022 World Cup: Country Profile - Canada

Published November 07, 2022

Ottawa, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Factfile on Canada, who are in World Cup Group F: Best World Cup performance: First round in only previous appearance in 1986 Other honours: CONCACAF Championship/Gold Cup winners in 1985, 2000 FIFA ranking: 41 How they qualified: Canada finished first in the CONCACAF zone final qualifying standings Coach: John Herdman. The 47-year-old Englishman has taken an unconventional route to the World Cup after starting his coaching career while working as a part-time university lecturer. After working with Sunderland's youth academy he moved to New Zealand in 2003, and took over as head coach of the New Zealand women's team in 2006. That led to a move to Canada where he guided Canada's women to bronze medals at the 2021 and 2016 Olympics. Herdman was subsequently installed as the coach of Canada's men's teams in 2018, with the mission to qualify the team for the World Cup for the first time since their lone appearance at the 1986 finals.

Key player: Alphonso Davies. Canada have forged a close-knit men's squad based on hard work, discipline and a clear tactical framework. Yet Bayern Munich's Davies is one of the few players capable of providing an X-factor for the Canadians. Comfortable playing as a full-back or winger, Davies offers blinding speed on the counter-attack as well as a proven ability on the biggest stages.

He was a key member of the Bayern team which lifted the 2020 UEFA Champions League and also played a key role during Canada's successful qualifying campaign.

Group fixtures November 23: Belgium v Canada November 27: Croatia v Canada December 1: Canada v Morocco Probable squad Goalkeeper: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC/USA), Dayne St Clair (Minnesota United/USA) Defenders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor/TUR), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos/GRE), Doneil Henry (Toronto FC), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves/POR)Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto/POR), Liam Fraser (Deinze/BEL), Junior Hoilett (Reading/ENG), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas/TUR), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone/SCO)Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge/BEL), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille/FRA), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich/GER), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge/BEL), Liam Millar (FC Basel/SUI), Ike Ugbo (Troyes/FRA).

