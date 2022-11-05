2022 World Cup: Country profile - Denmark

Copenhagen, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Factfile on Denmark who are in World Cup Group D: Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finalists in 1998 Other honours: European champions in 1992 FIFA ranking: 10th Main clubs: FC Copenhagen, Midtjylland, Brondby How they qualified: Denmark finished first in European qualifying Group F Coach: Kasper Hjulmand, 50, was appointed in 2020 as the successor to Age Hareide, whose contract expired after the dates initially set for that year's European Championship. Hjulmand coached in Germany from 2014-15, replacing Thomas Tuchel at Mainz but failing to make it through his first season. After a second spell at Nordsjælland. Hjulmand guided the Danes to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, overcoming the trauma of Christian Eriksen's on-pitch collapse in the opening game before falling just short against England after a controversial extra-time penalty.

Key player: Christian Eriksen's mere presence at the World Cup is nothing short of a "miracle" in his own words. The Danish playmaker "died for five minutes" after collapsing on the pitch following a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. He was fitted with a defibrillator but Italian rules prevented him from playing again with Inter Milan. Eriksen returned to action after eight months out with Brentford, where his displays earned him a move to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old has been a regular for Erik ten Hag this season and will be appearing at his third World Cup.

Group fixtures November 22: Denmark v Tunisia November 26: France v Denmark November 30: Australia v Denmark Possible squad Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice/FRA), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin/GER), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin/GER) Defenders: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace/ENG), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray/TUR), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan/ITA), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta/ITA), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona/ESP), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor/TUR), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester/ENG), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen)Midfielders: Mathias Jensen (Brentford/ENG), Thomas Delaney (Sevilla/ESP), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United/ENG), Philip Billing (Bournemouth/ENG), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG)Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol/ESP), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge/BEL), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla/ESP), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta/ITA), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg/GER), Andreas Cornelius (FC Copenhagen), Anders Dreyer (Midtjylland)