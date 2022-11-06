2022 World Cup: Country profile - Spain

Barcelona, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Factfile on Spain, who are in World Cup Group E: Best World Cup performance: Winners in 2010 Other honours: European champions in 1964, 2008, 2012 FIFA ranking: 7 Main clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid How they qualified: Spain finished first in European qualifying Group B Coach: Luis Enrique, 52, was appointed in 2018 after Spain's disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia. The former Barcelona manager, who won the treble with the Catalan giants in 2015, splits opinions in his homeland despite helping La Roja reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals and two Nations League final fours. Luis Enrique sadly had to step down from the post in June 2019 because his daughter Xana, who sadly passed away aged nine, was suffering from bone cancer. He returned to coach his country in November 2019, replacing his former assistant Robert Moreno, whom he accused of not wanting to step aside for him.

Key player: Talented Barcelona youngster Pedri has become essential for club and country at just 19 years old. The midfielder was named the Euro 2020 Young Player of the Tournament and was in the Team of the Tournament after a string of brilliant performances which helped Spain reach the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Italy.

In 2022 Pedri has improved his finishing, which was the one area of his game that needed work, and he will be Spain's creative hub in Qatar.

Group fixtures: November 23: Spain v Costa Rica November 27: Spain v Germany December 1: Japan v Spain Possible squad: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG), David Raya (Brentford/ENG) Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris SG/FRA), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG)Attackers: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Pablo Sarabia (Paris SG/FRA), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)