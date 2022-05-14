UrduPoint.com

2023 AFC Asia Cup To Be Relocated From China

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2022 | 01:01 PM

The 2023 AFC Asia Cup football tournament will be relocated from China to a new place, the Chinese organizers confirmed on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The 2023 AFC Asia Cup football tournament will be relocated from China to a new place, the Chinese organizers confirmed on Saturday.

The AFC has yet to decide on the new host.

The upcoming edition of Asia's flagship national team competition was scheduled to take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023.

