World football governing body FIFA said on Monday a number of member associations (MAs) have expressed interest in hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : World football governing body FIFA said on Monday a number of member associations (MAs) have expressed interest in hosting the 2023 Women 's World Cup.

The FIFA Council has decided to increase the number of teams taking part in the Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 as of 2023, and has reopened the bidding process for that year's edition of the competition.

By submitting an expression of interest, the football association of Belgium joins those of Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea who expressed interest in a joint bid with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, FIFA said on its official website.

These members have received the overview of the bidding process and will have until September 2 to confirm their participation. Until the deadline for bid submissions, any member association wishing to join an existing bid will be permitted to do so provided that it also submits a bidding registration to FIFA.