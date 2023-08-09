2023 Oceania Cup from Aug 10

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The 2023 Oceania Cup (men and women) would be played in Whangarei, New Zealand from August 10 to 13, with the winners being the first qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, joining hosts France, in Paris.

The Oceania Cup would be played between men's and women's teams from Australia and New Zealand, who were the only participants in the event, said a press release.

The teams would face each other three times over the 4 days, with 3 points awarded for a victory, while a draw would result in both teams earning a point apiece.

If the two sides were tied on points at the end of the three matches, the team with the better goal difference would take the top spot, and if this is equal, then the winner will be decided by a shootout.

The team that finishes on top would become the first direct qualifier for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, joining hosts, France.

The team that finishes in second place would move on to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, where they would have a second opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games.

In the men's competition, Australia's dominance has been absolute, since the inception of the Oceania Cup, back in 1999. Since then, the event has been held 11 times and Australia has been the winner of the event in every single edition, gaining direct qualification to every Olympic Games since Sydney 2000.

New Zealand would be hoping to break Australia's stronghold on the Cup and directly qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

In the women's competition, Australia possesses a stellar record but has been upstaged by New Zealand on multiple occasions. Australia has been a winner in 7 editions of the Oceania Cup, while New Zealand has claimed gold in 4. New Zealand come into the 2023 Oceania Cup as defending champions, having won the 2019 edition, which gave them direct qualification to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

A total of 12 teams, in each of the men's and women's categories, would compete in Hockey at the Olympic Games. The hosts France have gained direct qualification, leaving 11 spots up for grabs.

The continental championships in the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania are held in the build-up to the Olympic Games, and the winner of each of these five events gains direct qualification to the upcoming Olympic Games.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, which would be held in January 2024, provide a second opportunity for teams to qualify for the remaining 6 spots at the Olympic Games.