UrduPoint.com

2023 World Athletics Relays In Guangzhou Postponed To 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2022 | 06:56 PM

2023 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou postponed to 2025

The 2023 World Athletics Relays scheduled for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, have been postponed to 2025, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) confirmed on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The 2023 World Athletics Relays scheduled for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, have been postponed to 2025, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The CAA announced the postponement of the biennial event in a statement on its website, adding that the decision was made with consent from the World Athletics, the local organizers and the CAA.

The exact dates of the event remain to be confirmed and the CAA has pledged to work closely with the local organizers and stage a successful event in 2025.

The 2023 World Athletics Relays was expected to serve as a qualifying event for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Following the postponement, World Athletics has decided to revise the qualification pathway and the top eight teams from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon this summer will earn their tickets to the 2023 edition in the Hungarian capital.

Related Topics

World China Guangzhou Budapest May Event From Top

Recent Stories

France experience the warmest October since 1900

France experience the warmest October since 1900

8 minutes ago
 Health centers, libraries will help to connect you ..

Health centers, libraries will help to connect youths with books, sports: Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

9 minutes ago
 Germany says ready to resume Brazil deforestation ..

Germany says ready to resume Brazil deforestation aid after Lula victory

9 minutes ago
 Art exhibition titled The Spark held at SAG

Art exhibition titled The Spark held at SAG

9 minutes ago
 One dies, another injures in road accident

One dies, another injures in road accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.