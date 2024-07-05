Open Menu

2024 WSF World Jr C’ships Draws, Seedings Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The draws and seedings have been announced for the 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships, which are taking place in Houston, USA from July 12 to 23.

In the women's draw, defending champion Amina Orfi of Egypt has been declared top seed as the 17-year-old aims to equal national legend Nour El Sherbini's haul of three World Junior titles. The two-time champion, who has risen as high as World No.11 in the PSA World Rankings this season, will receive a bye in the first round and, should the tournament go to seedings, will contest an all-Egyptian final against Fayrouz Aboelkheir, said a press release.

In the men's draw, 2023 runner up Mohamad Zakaria has been made the early favourite, with the Egyptian targeting a first ever title after a painful defeat to Pakistan's Hamza Khan last year.

Khan, who last year ended Pakistan's 37-year wait for the title, has been named No.2 seed, meaning that the Houston crowd could be in for a second showdown between the two in the final.

Hosts USA meanwhile have three players seeded inside the top eight across both draws. In the women's draw, Caroline Fouts is seeded [3/4], with Riya Navani seeded [5/8]. In the men's draw, Rishi Srivastava is the sole American seeded, with the 18-year-old seeded [3/4].

Draws and seedings for the team events, which are being held concurrently for the first time in World Juniors history, will be announced following the commencement of the individual event.

More Stories From Sports