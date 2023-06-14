2,080 players to feature in Inter-District U19 One-Day to be starting from Thursday

The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023 is set to commence Thursday, bringing together aspiring young cricket talents from across the nation

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023 is set to commence Thursday, bringing together aspiring young cricket talents from across the nation. The tournament will take place simultaneously in 15 regions, with Hyderabad region hosting the matches from June 19 onwards.

This prestigious tournament serves as a platform for showcasing the immense potential and skill of budding cricketers in the country. A total of 2,080 players have been selected to participate in the tournament, featuring 104 teams, the squads of which have been selected after nationwide trials conducted earlier this year.

The performing players from the trial matches underwent a medical examination, after which the top 20 players were chosen to represent their respective sides in the 104-team tournament.

To be eligible for participation, players born on or after September 1, 2004, have been selected.

The 16 regions include Abbottabad (seven districts), AJK (five districts), Bahawalpur (seven districts), Dera Murad Jamali (five districts), Faisalabad (six districts), FATA (10 districts), Hyderabad (seven districts), Islamabad (four zones and one district), Karachi (seven zones), Lahore (three zones; six teams), Larkana (six districts), Multan (seven districts), Peshawar (five districts), Quetta (10 districts), Rawalpindi (four districts) and Sialkot (seven districts) The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament follows a competitive format where the top team from each region will be declared the winner.

Moreover, the tournament serves as a gateway to even greater opportunities. The outstanding performers from the Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament will earn a chance to play in the Inter-Region U19 Championship (three-day) and Inter-Region U19 Cup (one-day) tournaments, a nationwide event that will be held from August to October 2023. This championship will provide a stage for the brightest talents to shine and gain recognition on a national level.