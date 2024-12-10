20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins

The 20th Governor State Bank Inter-Banks Regional Cricket Tournament, organized by the Multan Bankers Club, has officially begun

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The 20th Governor State Bank Inter-Banks Regional Cricket Tournament, organized by the Multan Bankers Club, has officially begun.

In the opening match, Meezan Bank defeated defending champion Bank Al-Habib by 4 wickets. Batting first, Bank Al-Habib scored 236 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Junaid Iqbal scored 101, and Sikander made 91 runs. For Meezan Bank, Umar Farooq and Arif took one wicket each. Meezan Bank successfully chased down the target, reaching the required score with 6 wickets down on the second last ball. Shahid scored 105, and Umar Rehman made 30 runs. Akram took 2 wickets. Shahid was named the best player of the match.

In the second match, Punjab Bank defeated Muslim Commercial Bank by 9 wickets. Batting first, Muslim Commercial Bank scored 188 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Ahmad Khalji scored 44, and Bilal made 35 runs. Abdullah from Punjab Bank took 3 wickets. In reply, Punjab Bank reached the target with 194 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Sameer scored an unbeaten 98, and Tayyab Mukhtar made 85 runs. Bilal took 1 wicket for Muslim Commercial Bank.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Managers Tamkeen Ali and Muhammad Adeel Khan also attended the opening ceremony. Balloons were released into the air, and Chief Manager Javed H. Nair, in his speech, stated that the purpose of the tournament is to promote sports activities outside office routines. The Multan Bankers Club aims to provide mental and physical relief to bankers by involving them in sports alongside banking. He also mentioned that the tournament has been successfully running for 20 years and will continue in the future, with exciting cricket and thrilling competitions. Deputy Chief Adeil Khan and Deputy Director Faheem Arshad also addressed the ceremony. Regional heads, including Syed Abbas from National Bank, Nasir Chaudhry from Habib Bank, Mahmood Zahid from Bank Al-Habib, and Muhammad Ramzan from United Bank, were also present at the event.