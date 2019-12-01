UrduPoint.com
21 City Champions Decided In The Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:08 AM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Tournament's city qualifiers have concluded in all the 21 cities with City champions from Swat, Buner, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Upper and Lower Dir, Nowshera and Charssadda have been decided in addition to Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Chitral and Banuu.

The 21 City champions will face each other with their four regions of Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat in the eliminators and eight teams (two from each region) will qualify for the Super8 stage.

The Super8 stage, semi-finals and the final will be start from Dec 13, 2019 at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar.

At the City level, DFA Veteran FC was defeated by DFA Chitral FC in a one-sided match which DFA Chitral won by 4-0. The match was played at Government School Parade Ground. Rasool scored two goals in the first half of the match to solidify the lead for his team.

Later on, his team mates Zia and Izhar scored two more goals to discover the victory of their team.

In Swabi's Bakhmail Stadium, Kakakhel FC beat Waisal Red FC by 4-1. KakaKhel FC's Naveed, Izhar and Javed scored three goals in the first ten minutes to put their team in a leading position.

It was in the 29th minute Waisal FC's Janzeb scored the maiden goal from his team. Izhar from Kakakhel FC then scored in 35th minute to seal the deal for his team to claim the title of Swabi City Champions.

Similarly, in Bannu, the City title match was played between Bannu Red FC and Malik Saad Academy FC at Maidan ground. Amir from Malik Saad Academy FC scored the maiden goal to get his team over the line in this closely fought contest.

Ufone Brand Ambassadors and football stars Jadid Khan Pathan and Riaz Ahmed visited various schools, universities and colleges where they interacted with the young students and provided them with their insights on techniques of playing competitive football.

The students were also given a chance to play exciting games and win tournaments merchandize and gifts. This year's tournament in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first edition of the championship, whose three previous editions enjoy immense popularity with the youth in Balochistan.

The expansion of the championship to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is testament to Pakistani Telecom Company's commitment to promote football in the country.

Pakistan Football Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Company Young Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Lead Ufone Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Tank Buner 2019 All From Government

