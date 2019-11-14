21 probables for England women’s ODIs and T20Is announced

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:53 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced 21 probables for the ODI and T20I series against England women in Malaysia

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced 21 probables for the ODI and T20I series against England women in Malaysia.

The players will undergo a nine-day-long training camp at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi, from 21-29 November, before their departure for Malaysia on November 30.

Pakistan national women’s team will play three ODIs, which are their last round fixtures of the ICC Women’s Championship, and three T20Is against England from 9-20 December.

The squads for the two series will be announced on 27 November.

Probables (in alphabetical order):

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamin, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

