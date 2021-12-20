UrduPoint.com

21st Century Belongs To Babar: Wasim Akram

Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

21st century belongs to the Lahore-born prolific Pakistani skipper Babar Azam as he was focused in the game, said sultan of Swing Wasim Akram on Monday

Babar was regarded as one of the best modern-day all-format batsmen in the world and he is also a very good leader. Under him, Pakistan performed sensationally in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and entered the semi-final with 5 consecutive wins. Also, in the recent T20 series against West Indies at home, they won by 3-0.

Meanwhile, the legendary pacer Wasim Akram, who in October 2013 was the only Pakistani cricketer to be named in an all-time Test World XI to mark the 150th anniversary of Wisden Cricketers', said that he absolutely loves the work ethic of Babar.

"He came through the proper ranks, I have worked with him in Karachi Kings as well from last three years. I love his work ethic, he is focused and he's never satisfied with his performance and that's a sign of a good leader," he told Sport 360 as quoted by cricketaddictor.

"I knew at the time, with this boy, with his work ethic, with his talent, he will definitely perform and be consistent." "And now he's the part of Fab four. Virat Kohli, David Warner, Joe Root and Babar is now getting high on top. Kohli is up there with Babar," he said.

Akram, who was the first bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark in ODI cricket during the 2003 World Cup, said the 21st century belongs to the 27-year-old and Babar has still got a lot left in him. "You see if you talk about Pakistan batting, you start with Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousaf and then now it's Babar Azam. The 21st century belongs to Babar Azam, he's the man. And he's still got plenty in him," the former skipper said.

