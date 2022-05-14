A total of 22 international motor-bikers from Epo Bikers Club Malaysia started their journey toward scenic places of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by reaching Swat valley from Islamabad

With the cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, tourists and Epo Bikers Club Malaysia, the Malaysian Bikers Rally reached Swat from Islamabad and would also visit other tourist destinations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, tourists and EPO (IPOH) Bikers Club Militia jointly started a rally consisting of 22 Malaysian bikers. The rally started from Islamabad and in the first phase stopped at Fiza Ghut in Swat.

At the rally, bikers from Malaysia would cover a distance of about 1950 km through the Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Himalayan mountain ranges. Rally participants will also stay here, including sightseeing and entertainment of various tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rally will travel from Swat to Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Lowry Top and Chitral.

After which the participants will participate in the Chilam Josh festival,which kicks off in Kalasha valleys after which the rally will reach Garm Chashma, Qaqlasht Meadows and Shandor Pass.

Malaysian bikers participating in the rally will also stay at Shandor, after which the rally will go to Hunderb, Phunder and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The purpose of the rally is to promote adventure tourism in the world, including the tourist destinations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azlan bin Muhammad Syed, a biker from Malaysia, said that the bike ride to the tourist destinations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be a very wonderful experience. The people here are very hospitable and welcome us everywhere. "I feel very safe and I would also like to ask other people to visit Pakistan," he added.

"I am thankful to the KP Culture and Tourism Authority, tourists and police who took the best steps and provided us with facilities," said one of the Malaysian biker, Wazi bin Abdul Hameed.