24 players announced for 34th National Games football camp in KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Names of 24 players of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for training camp in connection with the forthcoming 34th National Games were announced on Friday after two-day trials held by the provincial committee.

The names were announced by the Normalization Committee working under the supervision of FIFA in Pakistan.

The two-day trials held under the supervision of the selection committee were attended by players from across the province, including Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Swat and Swabi.

After the trials, the names of the players announced include Saqib Hanif from Bannu, Junaid Khan from Khyber, Salman from Tank, Khalid from Malakand, Shoaib from Tank, Iftikhar from Chitral, Rizwan from Bannu, Khaliq-Uz-Zaman from Chitral, Iftikhar from Chitral, Taseeb from Swabi, Izhar Lal from Swabi, Wasim from Swabi, Mir Muhammad from Hangu, Jameel Atesh from Tank, Hafiz Shoaib from Tank, Rehman Chashma from Miran Shah, Ghabdal Wahad from Khyber, Ghamar from Swabi, Hamza from Bannu, Shahidullah from Chitral, Usman of Mardan, Aamir Sohail of Chitral, Zaryab and Khalid Khan of Peshawar.

A total of seven players were also short-listed as reserve players.

The training camp will continue at Tahamas Football Stadium from which the provincial team will be announced after the final trials. The manager of the team will be the former captain of the national team, Arshad Khan, while the coach will be Faisal Javed, whereas Anwar Khan and Adeel Ahmed will work as assistant coaches.

During the trials, Deputy Director sports Syed Jafar Shah, and famous personalities of Pakistan football Qazi Asif were also present.