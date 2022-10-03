UrduPoint.com

24 Shortlisted In Hockey Trial

Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A total 24 players were shortlisted out of the 165 who appeared in a two-day hockey trial held under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium, Bannu on Monday.

The selection committee, headed Director Physical education Waqas Ahmad, comprised former Pakistan WAPDA goal-keeper Muhammad Younus, international full-back Amjad Ali and Abdul Khaliq. The committee thoroughly monitored the performance of all the players before short-listing 24 players, including six reserves.

Director of Distance Education System Dr Noorzada, Regional sports Officer Bannu Shafqat Ullah, District Sports Officer Adil Shah, Secretary Bannu Hockey Association Haji Naeem, Coach Barkat, former international full-back Asmat Ullah were also present on the occasion.

The shortlisted players include goalkeepers Waseem and Kaleem, while the Names of Faizan Sami, Afnan, and Zeeshan Bustan were finalized in the fullbacks, and Hasan Raza, Sohail Shiraz, Uzair and Saqib Hayat have selected as half-backs and in the forwards line-up including Saqib Khan, Sajid, Muhammad Zubair, Mujeebullah, Muhammad Tahir, Ahmad Ullah, Faizan Khan, Nadeem Khan and Mamun-ur-Rahim.

According to the selection committee, Mustafa, Muzamil, Saadullah, Faisal Khan, Hasnain and Muneeb Qureshi will be on standby.

Bannu district is known for hockey as it has produced renowned players. Bannu has got the status of a Hockey academy of the country.

