24TH CNS Open Golf Championship 2019 Commences

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019) 24th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship 2019 is being played at picturesque Karachi Golf Club from 27 August to 01 September 2019. This was announced by Patron PN Golf (South), Commodore Muhammad Saleem during opening media brief held today at Karachi Golf Club. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

First edition of CNS Golf Championship was introduced back in 1995 to add a national level Golf event in the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event of national golf circuit. Since then, the regular conduct of championship is the manifestation of PN’s commitment towards promotion of this sport at national level.

24th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship 2019 will be played in Professionals, Senior Professionals, Junior Professional, Amateurs, Seniors, Veterans, Ladies and Juniors categories. 72 holes matches for professional and amateurs each, 18 holes matches for juniors, ladies & seniors and 9 holes matches for veterans. Prize money of the tournament is PKR 8.1 M. In addition, “Toyota Fortuner” for winner of hole-in-one and lots of prizes for winners of other categories are planned in this championship.

Pakistan Navy has always actively pursued the cause of nurturing various sports at a national/international level. Apart from Golf, Pakistan Navy has also been regularly organizing sporting events which include CNS International Squash Championship, CNS Open Hockey Championship, CNS Shooting Championship and National Sailing Championship. Pakistan Navy hosted International CISM Sailing Championship a couple of years back in which military teams from 12 different countries participated. In 2018, CNS Open Asian Tour Golf Championship was also hosted at same venue with prize money of PKR 48 M. This involvement not only contributes in generating healthy activities in the society but also helps project a ‘Sporting’ image of Pakistan across the globe. Names like Asian Gold Medalists MunirSadiq, MamoonSadiq, ZakaUllah and the latest Cricketing sensation FakharZaman are just to name the few.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Sohail Shams, Chief Executive UMA, Co-sponsors, worthy civil/military dignitaries, senior players/legends and representatives of print & electronic media.