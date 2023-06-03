UrduPoint.com

24th KP Qualifying Chess Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

24th KP Qualifying Chess Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The 24th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qualifying Chess Championship on Saturday got underway at SS Club University Road, where over 87 competitors from all across the province turned up.

Member board of Revenue Adil Shah was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Championship. Secretary General of Pakistan Chess Federation and President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chess Association Umar Khan, and Secretary Kashif Saleem were also present on the occasion.

In this championship, more than 87 men, women and young players from different districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Malakand, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Chitral, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan are taking part.

In these competitions, there are children's categories along with the open category, wherein great enthusiasm is witnessed among the competitors as after a long time the Chess Championship is being organized in the city.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Adil Shah said that it was a pleasure to see a large number of men, women and children in these competitions, and that the game of chess was also being liked and played in the province.

He said that the Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood advised the KP Chess Association that the game of Chess should be promoted in the province, rather "this game should be made compulsory in educational institutions".

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Chess Association President Umar Khan said that the provincial association was regularly organizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district- and provincial-level tournaments every year.

"The players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being sent to the national level competitions as well," Umar informed. He said that all the competitions were being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to the rules and regulations of the World Chess Federation and the results of these competitions could be seen online on the website of the World Chess Federation.

He said that due to the large number of players in these competitions, competitions were also organized in Children's category and open category. The number of players in each of these categories was quite high, Umar added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Road Young Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Malakand Shangla Women All From

Recent Stories

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

1 hour ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

2 hours ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.