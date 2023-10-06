Open Menu

25 Players For Basketball Championship Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has announced the Names of 25 players for the national basketball championship after 2-day trials in consultation with the selection committee.

The final team will be announced after the Shaheed Millat Memorial Match on October 16, according to a communique here on Friday.

The players were instructed to report to the team coach Zahid Malik at Shab International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court Aram Bagh at 8 PM.

The names of the players are Mohsin Riaz, Anas Azhar, Rana Athar, Zain Tanveer, Hasan Zafar, Zakaria Siddiqui, Shayan Qadri, Rauf Malik, Taimur Zaheer, Ali Hasan, Hamza Khawaja, Asad Alvi, Arbaaz Khan, Mustafa Haque, Kenneth Johnson, Nabeel Siddiqui, Ali Bhaga, Hasan Zafar, Sameer Ahmed, Umar Butt, Hasan Ali, Daniyal Khan Marwat, Yash Kumar, Andre Turner, and Abdul Samad.

