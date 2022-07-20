25 players short-listed for Squash Summer Camp in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The 10-day Squash Summer Camp started in hilly resort Abbottabad under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with two senior coaches Tahir Iqbal and Munawar Zaman would impart training and coaching.

Talking to APP before leaving for Abbottabad, Tahir Iqbal, elder brother of Pakistan top squash player Nasir Iqbal, said that they would fully focus on physical training.

"Our players are lacking physical fitness that is why Director General Sports and Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan have decided to hold summer coaching camp at hilly resort Abbottabad like other Games including Badminton (male, female), Table Tennis (male, female), Karate (male, female), Athletic (male), Tchoukball (male, female), Football (male), Hockey (male) and Squash (male)." Tahir Iqbal said that Muhammad Waseem, Alamzeb and Niamat Ullah would look after the players and members and other visitors to the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, having six courts facilities. He said Munawar would join him at the Summer Camp in Abbottabad.

"We have short-listed 25 players including Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra District players in different age groups," Tahir Iqbal said.

He said "All the players have been short-listed after looking up their performances in various tournaments.

The camp will be organized in two phases, the first phase will cover the general fitness with strength and conditioning of players for 10-days from July 20-20, 2022." "In the second phase of the camp coaches will focus on specific skill training of these players on court from August 1-5, 2022. All the athletes thanked DG sports Khalid Khan for providing those best training facilities and high performance camp at high altitude." Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan sees off the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash players for Squash Summer Camp in Abbottabad.

Director Operation advised the players to work hard and take full advantage of the high altitude camp in Abbottabad.

He said "Without hard work one cannot achieve the desired result, therefore, he advised the players to keep on checking their Game and fitness."He said"The coaches have been told that they could mainly focus on physical fitness and strength. Squash needs more fitness, Aziz Ullah Jan said. Aziz Ullah Jan said that Rs. 800 would be given to each participant during the camp for almost 15-days."