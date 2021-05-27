26 women cricketers invited for training camp in Multan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Twenty-six cricketers have been invited for a Women High Performance Camp in Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

The 25-day camp will begin on 29 May during which they will undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre and will play as many as seven practice matches.

This camp is another step in the board’s efforts to provide quality facilities to the national women’s team to continue their preparation for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers later this year and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in early 2022.

The camp will be held in a bio-secure environment. The players and support staff will undergo pre-arrival Covid-19 tests today. Those testing negative will assemble at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore for their departure to Multan via road.

The players and support staff will be tested on their arrival in Multan and will undergo isolation.

Those who test negative will commence training in groups from 31 May. The groups will be allowed to train together as a unit subject to testing negative for the third time in the 4 June test.

The camp will conclude on June 22.

National Women’s Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz: “The Pakistan Cricket Board continues to invest in the women’s game and has provided the desired platform to our elite women cricketers to continue their preparations in a competitive environment for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup next year.

“Our players enter this camp on the back of an intense training camp in Karachi that concluded earlier this month. During the camp, they were pushed to their limits for improvement in all facets of the game. The group remains focused and is eager to continue to train with the same intensity and making the most of this opportunity, as we collectively aim to become strong contenders on the world stage.”

Players invited for the camp:

Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah