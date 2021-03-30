UrduPoint.com
27-player Women Emerging Camp To Begin On 3 April

Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:18 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th March, 2021) As many as 27 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Moin Khan Academy in Karachi in the emerging women’s camp, which begins on 3 April.

Over the course of the 14-day camp, these 27 players will train under the supervision of the coaching staff of the women’s national cricket team namely David Hemp, the head coach, Arshad Khan, the bowling coach, and Drikus Saaiman, the strength and condition coach, along with academy coaches Mohsin Kamal and Naveed Anjum.

This camp serves an opportunity to the national team coaches to observe up and coming cricketers and provide them awareness about the desired skills and fitness levels to thrive at the apex level.

The camp will be held under strict bio-secure environment and the players and support staff will be stationed at a local hotel.

In accordance with the PCB’s Covid-19 protocols, all those involved in the camp will undergo two tests before their integration in the bio-secure environment. Their first tests will be held at their residence on 31 March and those who return negative tests will undergo second testing on 3 April upon their arrival in Karachi.

Player names (in alphabetical order):

Aima Saleem Satti, Anoosha Nasir, Asma Amin, Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Naseem, Bisma Amjad, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Khan, Fatima Zahra, Gul Rukh, Gul Uswa, Hamna Bilal, Hania Ahmar, Khushbakht Waseem, Laiba Fatima, Laraib Malik Aziz, Laveeza Munir, Momina Riasat Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nazish Rafique, Rida Aslam, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfaqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Inshra Asad, Yusra Amir, Zaib un Nisa

