27th Special National Games kick off

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The 27th Special National Games started here at Kunj ground where PTI MPA Momina Basit formally inaugurated the event

Speaking on the occasion she said PTI government is committed for the promotion of the sports in the province and upgrading the grounds in various districts and constructed new stadiums.

She said that our efforts would develop sports in the country and bring the new talent to the grounds. Momina added that up-gradation of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar was underway while in Abbottabad, Swabi and other cities sports complexes were being constructed.

Speaking on the occasion Director-General Sports KPK Asfand Yar Khattak said that sports board would continue its efforts for the development of sports and encouraging the new talent, we would offer educational scholarships to the athletes and special players.

The games were organized by the Directorate of Sports KPK and regional sports office Hazara where male and female athletes from KP, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad have participated in different track and field competitions including wheel chair cricket, standing cricket, badminton, wheelchair double badminton, standing double badminton, table tennis, single wheelchair table tennis, single standing athletics, power wheel chair race, body building and weight lifting.

A three-member Japanese delegation has especially arrived here to participate in the two-day event.