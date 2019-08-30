UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27th Special National Games Kick Off

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

27th Special National Games kick off

The 27th Special National Games started here at Kunj ground where PTI MPA Momina Basit formally inaugurated the event

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The 27th Special National Games started here at Kunj ground where PTI MPA Momina Basit formally inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion she said PTI government is committed for the promotion of the sports in the province and upgrading the grounds in various districts and constructed new stadiums.

She said that our efforts would develop sports in the country and bring the new talent to the grounds. Momina added that up-gradation of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar was underway while in Abbottabad, Swabi and other cities sports complexes were being constructed.

Speaking on the occasion Director-General Sports KPK Asfand Yar Khattak said that sports board would continue its efforts for the development of sports and encouraging the new talent, we would offer educational scholarships to the athletes and special players.

The games were organized by the Directorate of Sports KPK and regional sports office Hazara where male and female athletes from KP, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Islamabad have participated in different track and field competitions including wheel chair cricket, standing cricket, badminton, wheelchair double badminton, standing double badminton, table tennis, single wheelchair table tennis, single standing athletics, power wheel chair race, body building and weight lifting.

A three-member Japanese delegation has especially arrived here to participate in the two-day event.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Punjab Badminton Male Gilgit Baltistan Swabi Event From Government Race Weight

Recent Stories

Saif bin visits DEWA stand at Aqdar World Summit i ..

9 minutes ago

PITB observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour at Arfa Soft ..

36 minutes ago

Asim wins Squash final

1 minute ago

Trump cancels Poland visit as hurricane heads for ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri ..

1 minute ago

LTC organises rally in support of Kashmiri people

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.