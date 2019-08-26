27th Special National Games to start from August 29

Three days long 27th Special National Games would be kicked off in Abbottabad from August 29 to 31 where more than 500 athletes would participate in 19 different track and field competitions

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Three days long 27th Special National Games would be kicked off in Abbottabad August 29 to 31 where more than 500 athletes would participate in 19 different track and field competitions.

A four-member special athletes team of Japan would also participate in the games.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan would inaugurate the special national games while Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani would be the chief guest.

Provincial secretary for sports and Tourism Kamran Rehman while chairing a meeting directed the Sports board KP to conduct the 27th Special National Olympics with pomp and show as the special persons are the important members of our society and their patronage is the responsibility of the government and society as well.

In the special national Olympics 500 male and female athletes from KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad would participate in 19 different track and field competitions including Wheel Chair cricket, Standing Cricket, Badminton, Wheelchair Double Badminton, Standing double badminton, Table Tennis, Single Wheelchair Table tennis, Single Standing Athletics, Power Wheel Chair race, Body Building and Powerlifting.