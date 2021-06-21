28 footballers selected for Hazara region under 23 football team

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :For the selection of Hazara region under 23 Football team more than 100 footballers have participated in the trials on Monday.

The selected team would play Under 23 National Football championship which would be held in Abbottabad on July 2 at Kunj Football ground.

According to the details, preparations for the Under 23 National Football championship were in full swing and Kung football ground and Abbottabad city were decorated with welcoming banners and posters.

For the Hazara region under 23 football team selection, two matches were played wherein first phase of the selection Abbottabad Green and While faced each other while in second phase Abbottabad Blue and Red played match.

Trial Committee Chairman RSO Hazara Tasawar Khan, Member Commission Committee Adil Khan Jadoon, Bilal Khan, Haider Ali, Touqeer, Saif Jadoon, Kaleem Khan and Shahid Gul supervised the selection matches process and elected 28 footballers.

Talking to the media, members of selection committee said that the matches were conducted in a free and fair manners to select the right players for the team on merit.

Musawar Khan said that a two-week-long training session for the selected young players would be started on Tuesday.

The final team would be announced on July 01, he added.