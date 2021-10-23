UrduPoint.com

28-member Pakistani Contingent To Participate In Int'l Martial Arts

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:06 PM

28-member Pakistani contingent to participate in Int'l Martial Arts

International Online Martial Arts Championship is being held next month in which more than 400 athletes from 30 countries of the world including Pakistan would be participating

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :International Online Martial Arts Championship is being held next month in which more than 400 athletes from 30 countries of the world including Pakistan would be participating.

The contingent of 28-member squad from Pakistan was going under rigorous coaching and training and among them Black Belt First Don Safina Gibran Khan, who last year won a silver medal for Pakistan in the competitions, was eager to win back the gold medal this time.

"I am working very hard with my coaching and specially focused on the competition," Safina Jibran Khan told APP here on Saturday.

She said that she would bring a gold medal for the country this year. Martial arts player Safina Jibran Khan was preparing for these competitions under qualified coaches Khalid Noor, Kamran Khan and Shah Faisal. She said that this time a large number of athletes from Pakistan are participating in these competitions and many of them want to win back more medals.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Shah Faisal Gold Silver From

Recent Stories

European, global leaders gather in a high-level fo ..

European, global leaders gather in a high-level forum at the Expo 2020 Dubai to ..

7 minutes ago
 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon ..

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

54 seconds ago
 Italian team's bikes stolen at world championships ..

Italian team's bikes stolen at world championships

56 seconds ago
 10th death Anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto obse ..

10th death Anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto observed

57 seconds ago
 Gunmen free inmates during attack on Nigeria priso ..

Gunmen free inmates during attack on Nigeria prison

1 minute ago
 Blind murder cases solved, three held: CPO

Blind murder cases solved, three held: CPO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.