PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :International Online Martial Arts Championship is being held next month in which more than 400 athletes from 30 countries of the world including Pakistan would be participating.

The contingent of 28-member squad from Pakistan was going under rigorous coaching and training and among them Black Belt First Don Safina Gibran Khan, who last year won a silver medal for Pakistan in the competitions, was eager to win back the gold medal this time.

"I am working very hard with my coaching and specially focused on the competition," Safina Jibran Khan told APP here on Saturday.

She said that she would bring a gold medal for the country this year. Martial arts player Safina Jibran Khan was preparing for these competitions under qualified coaches Khalid Noor, Kamran Khan and Shah Faisal. She said that this time a large number of athletes from Pakistan are participating in these competitions and many of them want to win back more medals.