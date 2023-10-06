Open Menu

28 Probables Named For Pakistan Women’s Emerging Camp

October 06, 2023

28 probables named for Pakistan Women's Emerging Camp

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Women’s National Selection Committee headed by Saleem Jaffar has named 28 probables for the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies emerging team and tri-series including Thailand as the third team to be held later this month. The schedule of the series and the tournament will be announced in due course.

Among the 28 probables, five players – Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan have already played for Pakistan. The selectors will announce the 15-player squad following the conclusion of the camp, which will run from October 7-17, 2023 at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke. The selectors have included 12 batters, eight spinners, six fast bowlers, and two wicketkeeper-batters.

Probables:

Amber Kainat, Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Farzana Farooq (wk), Fatima Khan, Fatima Shahid, Fatima Zahra, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Lubna Behram, Maham Manzoor, Mahnoor Qayyum, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Najiha Alvi (wk), Noreen Yaqub, Rameen Shamim, Saima Malik, Saiqa Riaz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Wajiha Muneer, Warda Yousaf, Yusra Amir and Zunash Abdul Sattar

Team management:

Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Zulfiqar Babar (bowling coach), Wasim Yousafi (batting coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist) and Muhammad Ramzan (strength and conditioning coach)

