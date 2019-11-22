UrduPoint.com
28 U19 Cricketers Invited For A Six-week High Performance Skill And Training Programme At NCA

Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:39 PM

28 U19 cricketers invited for a six-week High Performance Skill and Training Programme at NCA

Twenty-eight U19 cricketers have been invited for a six-week High Performance Skill and Training Programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore

The programme, which commences from Monday, 25 November, is designed to enhance the fitness and cricketing skills of the players ahead of the next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

The 28 players are selected by the junior selection committee, which is headed by Saleem Jaffer. Players born on or after 1 September 2000 are eligible for participation.

Players who will participate (in alphabetical order):

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan), Abu Huraira (Balochistan), Akhtar Shah (Balochistan), Amir Ali (Sindh), Amir Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ammad Butt Jr.

(Central Punjab), Arish Ali Khan (Sindh), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Javed Khan (Southern Punjab), Haseeb Ullah (Balochistan), Jahanzeb Sultan (Sindh), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Huraira Malik (Central Punjab), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Central Punjab), Mohammad Junaid (Balochistan), Mubashir Khan (Northern), Muhammad Aamir Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Muhammad Basit (Southern Punjab), Muhammad Makki (Sindh), Muhammad Shehzad (Southern Punjab), Muhammad Taha (Sindh), Muhammad Waseem Jr. (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Qasim Akram (Central Punjab), Rohail Nazir (Northern), Saim Ayub (Sindh) and Shiraz Khan (Northern)

The players who are busy in international/domestic matches will join the camp later.

