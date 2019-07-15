UrduPoint.com
282 Held Over Unrest In France After Algeria Football Win

Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:46 AM

282 held over unrest in France after Algeria football win

A total of 282 people were arrested in France after unrest following the Algerian football team's qualification for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the interior ministry said Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 282 people were arrested in France after unrest following the Algerian football team's qualification for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the interior ministry said Monday.

Riotous celebrations erupted across the country after Algeria beat Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-final. The arrests were made nationwide on Sunday evening, the ministry said.

More Stories From Sports

