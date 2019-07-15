282 held over unrest in France after Algeria football win

A total of 282 people were arrested in France after unrest following the Algerian football team's qualification for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the interior ministry said Monday

Riotous celebrations erupted across the country after Algeria beat Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-final. The arrests were made nationwide on Sunday evening, the ministry said.