28th National Junior Table Tennis Championship Begins In Kohat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2022 | 05:26 PM

28th National Junior Table Tennis Championship begins in Kohat

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) ::Under the supervision of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, the 29th National Junior Table Tennis Championship kicked off at Kohat Sports Complex with Commissioner Kohat Javed Marwat formally inaugurated as chief guest.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Masood, Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Vice President Kifayatullah, Provincial Association President Ahmad Nawaz and Sports Complex Administrator Zeeshan Khan.

The official event was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon. The players of the participating teams presented a March Past in the colorful opening ceremony of the Championship while the boys and girls of the Cadet school Kohat presented a beautiful PT show.

Addressing the function, Commissioner Javed Marwat lauded the efforts of the organizing committee and welcomed all the participating teams. He said that the government has rendered valuable services for the promotion of sports and by the grace of Allah a modern sports complex for sports activities in Kohat has recently been inaugurated by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

There is also an excellent hostel facility for players including cricket, football, swimming pool and gymnasium for indoor games. It will have positive results in the future, Javed Marwat said.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Masood also addressed. He said that the government has introduced Kamyab Jawan Sports Talent Hunt Drive in which a total of 12 games trials would be conducted and later on among them good players would be selected for the final training and coaching under qualified coaches.

Ahmed Nawaz, President and President of the Provincial Association, thanked the district administration for their support in organizing the National Junior Table Tennis Championship in which players from all across Pakistan are taking part.

>