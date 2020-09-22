UrduPoint.com
28th National Person With Different Abilities Games To Begin Sept 25: Saqlain Shah

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Arrangements have been given final touches for the smooth conduct of the 28th edition of the National Person with Different Abilities Games under the aegis of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is kicking off in Peshawar from September 25 to 28.

This was stated by Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah while talking to media men here on Tuesday during his visit to the different venues. Syed Saqlain Shah also inspected the accommodation of the male and female players. He said as desired by the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed good accommodation and much updated playing facilities would be ensured to the players coming from different parts across Pakistan.

He also held meetings with the officials short-listed for different Games besides other arrangements like provision of good food, clean drinking waters, accessibilities of the Persons with Different Abilities to different venues have already been made.

He said accommodation and food would be provided to each participating team and their officials, Syed Saqlain Shah said. He said a total of 10 players and 02 officials would be part of each team.

He said, the cricket team would consist of eight players, the teams will arrive in Peshawar on September 24 and the teams will return on September 28, he informed.

He said for the smooth conduct of the Games, which is an annual feature of the Directorate of Sports overall Games Calendar and are regularly being organized, various committees have also constituted. The Directorate of Sports has nominated focal persons for the provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (Zawar Noor and Ehsan Danish) as focal persons, for Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad and AJK, (Rizwan and Ejaz Ahmad) as focal persons, for Abbottabad (Miss Komal Khan and Zainab Barkat and Afshan Afridi). He said for the visually impaired (Habib Ullah), Ehsanullah and Zardad Bulbul would be the focal persons for the Deaf players.

Games like Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tug of War, Athletics, Wheel Race, Discus Throw, Wheelchair and standing discus throw, wheelchair Julian Throw, Shot Put, Powerlifting, Bodybuilding, Archery, Wood ball, Wheelchair, Basketball and many other events are part of the overall Games.

