28th National Persons with Different Abilities Games to start on Sept 24

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The 28th National Persons with Different Abilities Games-2020 organized by Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start from today (Friday) at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah expressed these views while talking to the journalists here on Thursday.

He said all arrangements for the festival have been completed while 710 athletes and officials from different cities have reached Peshawar.

Syed Saqlain Shah said that best arrangements have been made for accommodation and refreshments for the players. The festival will continue until September 28. Games comprising cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tug of War, Athletics, Wheel Race, Discus Throw Wheelchair, Standing, Discus Throw Wheelchair, Julian Throw, Shot Put, Powerlifting Bodybuilding, Archery, Woodball, standing disabilities games, wheelchair basketball and various other events are included in these Games.