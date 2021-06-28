29th Sindh Cup Snooker Tourney to resume from July 4

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Billiards and Snooker Association (SBSA) on Monday announced the resumption of 29th Sindh Cup Snooker Tournament, which previously was discontinued owing to rise in Covid-19 cases, from July 04 at the Legend Snooker Club Gulistan-e-Johar.

According to the Honorary Secretary of the SBSA Naveed Kapadia, the decision has been made after the decrease in Covid cases.

He said all remaining 114 matches will be played.

The closing ceremony will be held on July 11, he added.