2nd Agha Arshad Ali Memorial 3X3 Basketball Tournament

Thu 12th September 2019

LAHORE, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::The second edition of Agha Arshad Ali Memorial 3X3 Basketball Tournament will be played here from Sept 23 at Government College University basketball courts.

The competition is being organised in the memory of a former international basketball player and a seasoned organiser of basketball, Agha Arshad Ali, who rendered valuable services for the cause of the game.

The draws of tournament will be held on Sept 21 and only those players, who are registered with the Lahore Division Basketball Association (LDBA) are eligible to take part in the event, said Secretary of the association Mehmood Butt on Thursday.

"The event promises thrilling and fast-paced basketball as each team will be consisting of four players," he said.

He said that completion would serve as trials for selecting Lahore division basketball team, which would take part in the National Divisional Basketball Championship, to be played in Sargodha on Oct 9-13.

