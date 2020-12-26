2nd All Pakistan Ghazni Khel Lakki Marwat Football to start from Jan 1

The second edition of the All Pakistan Ghazni Khel Football Tournament under the aegis of SAFFRON Solar Energy would be commencing from January 1, 2021 here at Khan Club Ground Ghazni Khel, District Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The second edition of the All Pakistan Ghazni Khel Football Tournament under the aegis of SAFFRON Solar Energy would be commencing from January 1, 2021 here at Khan Club Ground Ghazni Khel, District Lakki Marwat.

Former Nazim Muhammad Sohail Khan Ghazni Khail while talking to APP here on Saturday stated this. He said all arrangements have already been kicked off and in final stages for the smooth conduct of the tournament, which is an annual feature of the Ghazni Khail Lakki Marwat and teams from all across Pakistan were taking part.

He said Ihsan Ullah Khan of Titat Khail, Karamat Ullah Batani, Tahsil Dar Taza Gul, Ihsan Ullah Khan Paracha, Waqas Khan would grace the occasion and would formally inaugurate the tournament.

He said prominent teams comprising Afghan Club Chaman, Balochistan, Bacha Khan Club Loralai, Chasma Club Miranshah, Combined Club Bannu, Union Club Hangu, Young Club of Landikotal, Khyber District, DFA Swat, DFA Dera Ismail Khan, academy Club, Latambar, Shaheen Club Tank, Master Club Lakki Marwat, Malik Umair Club Bannu, Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, Peshawar Academy, Afghan Sports Quetta, and Khan Club Ghazni Khail would vie for the top honor.

The winners and runners-up team would be awarded motorcycles as prizes besides trophies and other gifts. He said Farman Ullah Khan, Anwar Kamal, Jahanzeb, Sher Bahadur Khan and Suleman have been nominated as members of the organizing committee headed by Insha Ullah Khan and Obaid Ullah Khan.

He also thanked SAFRON Solar Energy for extending financial support to the organizing committee.

He disclosed that KP Minister Social Welfare Dr. Hasham Inam Ullah Khan along with elders of the areas including Al-Haj Sajjad Ullah, Member Tehsil Ghazni Khail, Ihsan Ullah Khan, Bakhat Jamal Khan, Muhammad Kareem, Tariq Qadeer Khan, Muhammad Hanif and Malik Naseer would grace the final and prize distribution ceremony.