LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :BN/Barry's lifted the coveted trophy after edging out Remounts by 8-7 in the thrilling final of the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by KFC that concluded here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the final from BN/Barry's, who had two goals handicap advantage, with a classic contribution of three tremendous goals while his teammates Ernesto Trotz banged in a brace and Hilario Ruiz Guinaziu converted one goal. From Remounts, Simon Prado and Nico Roberts played outstanding polo and hammered a hat-trick each while Imran Shahid struck one but their efforts were futile in the end.

BN/Barry's, which had two goals handicap advantage, were off to a flying start as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to gain 5-0 lead. Just before the end of the first chukker, Remounts also opened their account by converting a 30-yard penalty to make it 5-1. The only goals of the second chukker was converted by Remounts, which helped them further reduce the margin to 5-2.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides banged in a brace each, with BN/Barry's still enjoying a slight 7-4 lead.

The fourth and last chukker saw Remounts changing their game plan by playing aggressive polo and hammered a convincing hat-trick to level the score at 7-7. No more goal was converted and the chukker ended at 7-all. In the sudden death chukker, BN/Barry's smashed in match-winning goal to win the final by 8-7.

KFC Chief Operating Officer Humayun Sajid graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while Brand Manager Farhan, Sunny Yang of TCL Pakistan, Director Marketting Majid Niazi, Princeton Farms President Mustafa Jahangir Bhatti, JPF President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary General Maj (retd) Babar Mahboob Awan, film stars, polo players, their families and polo fans were also present there. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, BBJ Pipes defeated Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 7-6. From BBJ Pipes, Raja Sami Ullah thrashed in three goals while Raja Temur Nadeem banged in brace and Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one goal apiece. From Diamond Paints, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Guy Gibrat hammered a hat-trick each.